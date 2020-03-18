The House has voted 49-21 in favor of HB 614, the statewide hands-free law for drivers on cell phones. “I think it’s important to send a signal out to people that when you’re on your cell phone and you’re in traffic, it’s dangerous,” said Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, the bill’s lead House sponsor.
The bill is backed by law enforcement, the insurance industry and more. Palmer said to laughter that representatives don’t have to check the bill’s rating from the Idaho Freedom Foundation; he’d let them all know it’s a “minus-2.”
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, debated against the bill. “In my district … we don’t have a lot of traffic to talk about,” she said. “My entire population in my district, they would be very upset if I were to support this bill because this is something they don’t want. … It’s just something that we do.”
She added, “I think it’s a local issue. It should be decided locally.”
Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, disagreed. She urged support for the bill, which would pre-empt local ordinances and set a single policy statewide, and said it’s among the top requests she hears from constituents in her district.
In his closing debate, Palmer said, “You can still talk on your phone. It just has to be hands-free.”
The bill now moves to the Senate, which earlier strongly supported a nearly identical bill. The only difference is that the House version, HB 614, adds an ag exemption.