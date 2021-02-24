HB 101, the bill from Reps. John Vander Woude and Bruce Skaug to give all state agencies the option of hiring private attorneys at state expense rather than using the services of the Idaho Attorney General’s office, passed the House on a near-party-line 54-15 vote today, not long after the Attorney General’s office delivered a lengthy legal opinion to lawmakers pointing out constitutional problems with the bill, largely because it would prevent the Attorney General from carrying out the role assigned to the office by the Idaho Constitution.
“There’s difference of legal opinions,” Vander Woude, R-Nampa, told the House. “If all of you had to agree with my opinion, this place would be a disaster.”
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, called the legal opinion about the bill a “short novel” and said the state “did just fine” before it consolidated state agency attorneys under the Attorney General’s office in 1995. That move came after the state experienced runaway costs for private attorneys; costs for outside lawyers soared from $1.3 million in 1988 to $6 million in 1994, a more than fourfold increase in six years.
Opponents decried the move as costly and problematic; it also would remove the Attorney General’s role in screening private attorneys hired by the state. “This is essentially a blank check to the agencies and it could get really expensive,” said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. Vander Woude countered that the Legislature could control costs through appropriations.
Skaug said, “Attorney shopping, by the way, is OK.”
Just three House Republicans, Reps. Gibbs, Hartgen and Wood, joined all 12 House Democrats in opposing HB 101. The bill now moves to the Senate side; it would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature to become law.