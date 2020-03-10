With no debate, the Idaho House on Wednesday voted 42-27 in favor of HB 601, the bill from Rep. Megan Blanksma to add additional public records exemptions for legislators and public officials. Blanksma told the House the numbers of public records requests regarding lawmakers has been growing, and compliance is costly. “It’s thought with these ... changes and these updates we can limit some of the costs while still providing openness and transparency to the public,” she said.
Blanksma cited figures from the Legislative Services Office showing that there were 90 public records requests in 2015, but 658 in 2019. However, between those two dates, LSO changed the way it counts the requests. While previously, one request was counted as one request, in 2019, one request regarding all legislators was counted as 105 requests, sharply inflating the numbers.
On Tuesday, the LSO responded to a public records request from Jennifer Swindell, editor of Idaho Education News and acting 1st Amendment Committee chair for the Idaho Press Club, about how many public records requests it’s received so far this year, in 2020. The answer: 21 requests, which required about 14 hours of work for responses.
