After an ardent hour-long debate, the Idaho House voted 51-18 Thursday in favor of amending Idaho’s Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session whenever 60% of the members of each house want, with no say-so from the governor.
Five Republicans joined all House Democrats in opposing the measure, but it still exceeded the required two-thirds margin for a constitutional amendment, which requires 47 positive House votes. To change the Constitution, the measure also would need two-thirds support in the Senate, followed by majority support from voters in the 2022 general election.
“I didn’t get elected to come down here and sit down and let the governor be king,” declared House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. He was corrected by Speaker Scott Bedke, who noted that during debate, House members properly refer to the governor as the “gentleman on the second floor.”
Backers of the measure railed against GOP Gov. Brad Little’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Opponents said it opened the door to an unlimited, year-round state legislature, something Idaho’s never had.
Currently, only the governor can call the Legislature into a special session, and the special session can only address topics the governor lists in advance. Idaho is one of just 14 states where the Legislature can’t call itself into session. HJR 1 has no limit on topics, length of special sessions, or number of special sessions per year.
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.