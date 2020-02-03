The House has voted 52-18 in favor of HB 325, Rep. Joe Palmer’s bill to double the share of state sales tax that’s diverted to transportation each year from 1% to 2%, shifting an additional $18 million a year from the state’s general fund. The measure now moves to the Senate side of the Capitol rotunda.
Palmer, R-Meridian, noted that Idaho's total sales tax revenue each year comes to about $1.9 billion. "This is a small portion of it that we would change," he said. He also carried the bill several years ago to make the first 1% transfer; prior to that, the state had been hesitant to tap general funds for roads, which are mostly paid for by dedicated fuel tax and registration fees along with federal funds. The state's general fund covers everything else, from schools to prisons to health and welfare programs.
Since the first bill went into effect, Palmer said, "I think we've proved ... that it does not have any effect on anything else, so we're asking for 1% more to go into that fund ... so that they can take care of our roads all across the state of Idaho."
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, spoke out against the bill, noting that the state has poured hundreds of millions more into roads since 2015, including through a 7-cent per gallon gas tax increase and vehicle registration fees the Legislature approved in 2016. "Our general fund is under considerable pressure already," Gannon said, citing prison overcrowding, rising school supplemental property tax levies and more.