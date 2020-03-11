The Idaho House has voted 65-1 in favor of a resolution forming an interim study committee on property taxes, with just Rep. Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, dissenting; he didn’t say why. Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, told the House, “I hope by appointing the interim committee, that we don’t ignore a lot of the options, a lot of the proposals that are on the table right now. We still have 10 days to enact legislation that would address some of the rising property tax issues. There are a number of them,” he said.
“The circuit breaker has become not as effective, because of the limits in it,” Gannon said. “The homeowners exemption needs to be tweaked. We have exemptions for properties that are not paying any property tax. … There are a number of other options on the table. I hope that we’re not going to just say, well, we’re going to form an interim committee and study it another year. We’ve experienced very, very significant unfair increases in property taxes. In my district they have gone up as much as 45%, and this is something we need to address,” he said, with “some remedies in addition to studying.”
The resolution, SCR 134, was sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle; it’s already passed the Senate.