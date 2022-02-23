Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, presents SB 1255, the Senate-passed bill creating a $50 million "Empowering Parents" grant program, to the House on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022; it passed with just one "no" vote and now heads to the governor's desk.
A bill to bring back a $50 million education grant program is headed to the governor’s desk, write Idaho Education News reporters Kevin Richert and Blake Jones. With little discussion, the House passed SB 1255, which would set up the Empowering Parents Grants program.
One of Gov. Brad Little’s education proposals for 2022, the federally funded program would provide grants of up to $1,000 per student or $3,000 per family. Like its predecessor, the 2020 Strong Families, Strong Students program, the grants could cover a variety of education-related expenses, from laptops to physical therapy. Families with an income of $60,000 or less would get first shot at the grants.
SB 1255’s House floor sponsor, Rep. Wendy Horman, said the bill reflects Little’s understanding of the role parents play in crafting their kids’ education.
“This will allow them to customize and support it, in new ways,” said Horman, R-Idaho Falls.
There was no debate for or against the bill. Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, asked Horman about language in SB 1255 regarding a plan to use nearly $1.2 million of state money to administer the grants. Horman said the idea is to make sure the full $50 million of federal money goes to families who need it.
These administrative costs could be a sticking point. On Tuesday, a divided Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee passed a followup spending bill that would authorize the federal grants, but doesn’t put any state money into program administration.
The House and Senate will have to pass a spending bill in order to launch the Empowering Parents Grants program.