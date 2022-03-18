Controversial changes to the Idaho Judicial Council and the state’s judge selection process cleared the Idaho House on Friday after a highly charged debate.
"If we want to make the process better, if we want to have better judges, then quit whining and vote for the bill," House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, told the House in his closing debate, drawing an objection from Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise.
HB 782 was just introduced on Wednesday afternoon. It had its committee hearing on Thursday and passed the House on Friday, 44-24.
"I have to wonder what the urgency is, why we have to do this right now," said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise.
Moyle said, "We're starting to see more and more of our judges ... retiring early and the Judicial Council replacing those judges. Now, I understand that's the process we have, and I understand we need that process, but I also understand that that process helps establish incumbency."
After being appointed, judges stand for election in the next election.
Moyle argued that HB 782's changes, including expanding the Judicial Council from seven to 11 members, having the governor appoint all but one rather than the three he appoints now, adding more lawyers to the council and cutting terms from six years to four, would make it "a more open process," and said decisions on new judges shouldn't be made "in the dark of night."
The measure also would let a governor reject the first slate of nominees the Judicial Council submits, and get a new list with no repeats from the first one.
Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, spoke out against the bill, saying, "This bill does not fix the problems that it claims to fix, that's the bottom line."
It still would allow judges to retire before the end of their term and have the Judicial Council vet nominees for the governor to appoint to a vacancy, he noted.
"If there's any reason for this bill, it must be political, someone fears that our judges are too liberal or something," Marshall said, “but I don’t know any Idaho judges that I would consider that way.”
“If we want to fix the process, then let's fix the process," he said. "This bill doesn't address any of that."