Parents could exempt their students from mask requirements in school or any school activity in any future pandemic, under legislation proposed by Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt that passed the House today on a party-line vote. DeMordaunt, R-Eagle, told the Houuse, “We have had the last mask mandate lifted last night in a special meeting that was called by the Boise School district. …. Now is that the last that we’ll see of it? That is anyone’s guess.”
“With what our students have had to endure in wearing masks day in and day out around the state over the last two years,” she said, “we are simply asking in this bill that parents and students who are 18 are empowered to make the health decisions that they need to in terms of an exemption.”
Her bill, HB 704, would exempt students from mask requirements if a parent or guardian, or the student themselves if the student is 18 or older, submits a signed statement to school officials objecting “for medical, religious or personal belief reasons,” and forbids any limitations on participation by a student who’s under such an exemption.
DeMordaunt said the bill lines up with Idaho’s existing laws allowing parents to exempt their children from school vaccination requirements. “Those exemptions need to be respected,” she said, “and need to be outlined, empowering parents and students in code.”
There was no debate on the bill, and it passed on a 53-11 vote. To become law, the bill still would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.