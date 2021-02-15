The House has voted 45-24 in favor of HB 106, Rep. Vito Barbieri’s bill to eliminate the August election date, over the objections of school districts around the state, which hold their tax levy and recall elections then, after setting their annual budgets over the summer. Barbieri told the House the election needs to be eliminated so there’s time for a long break between elections so the Idaho Secretary of State’s office can check and recheck the voter rolls.
“This isn’t about the kids,” Barbieri said. “This isn’t about the budgeting. This is about elections.” He said, “The Secretary of State has pointed out that this time of the year is the best time for the county clerks to clean up those voter roles, and … give them an opportunity to train.” He called the bill “important for voter integrity.”
Idaho used to have elections at many times of the year, but more than a decade ago, the Legislature approved sweeping election consolidation, locking in just four dates a year, in November, March, May and August, and handing over administration of all those elections to counties for uniformity.
House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, spoke out against the bill, saying it’d be a mistake to take “that August date away from schools, specifically because of their budget process. … They do not have the authority to do things without asking the people for an election,” he said. “This is part of the democratic process. I don’t believe there’s that many cases that it really justifies taking that election date away.”
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom said, “In order to make it absolutely clear for the people of Idaho, we need to minimize the number of elections so people know when they are.”
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, spoke against the bill, saying Idaho’s elections are among the best-run in the nation and don’t need fixing. “They seem to be suggesting that they don’t have enough time to perform basic duties,” he said of the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, whose elections director Jason Hancock is listed as a co-sponsor of the bill. “In fact, the opposite seems to be true,” Mathias said. “Our elections are great. There’s no fraud. They’re smooth.” He said, “Without further evidence of substantial stress on the Secretary of State’s office, I’m not comfortable going back on our word.”
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, said eliminating the August election would “provide the opportunity to clean our voter rolls. … There’s a primary purpose here of making sure our elections do run with the very most up-to-date information that we can possibly provide.”
Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, said, “I’m in favor of eliminating an election, that’s not the issue. I just think the March or another election would be better than the August election.” He said his local school officials tell them they need the option of the August date. “We should rework it and look at another date,” he said.
The House bill now moves to the Senate side; it would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the governor’s signature to become law.
Then, though it's now 1:30 p.m. and the House has been in session non-stop since about 11 a.m., the House moved on to the next bill on its calendar, HB 117. It's a supplemental appropriation bill regarding federal funds used for weatherization and insulation at Idaho schools. When call came for unanimous consent to waive full reading of the bill, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, announced, "No one stood. Shouting from your seat doesn't count."
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, is now debating against HB 117, saying she believes it furthers the U.S. Department of Energy's "clean energy program goals," and that concerns her.