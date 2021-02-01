The Idaho House on Monday voted 68-2 in favor of adding an additional district judge in Canyon County, despite arguments from Rep. Heather Scott that the move was somehow unconstitutional. “HB 27 increases the number of district court judges in Canyon County by one,” House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, the bill’s lead sponsor, told the House. “We did an identical bill … a year ago for the 1st Judicial District in North Idaho because of high caseload.”
That’s Scott’s district; she voted in favor of last year’s bill, SB 1356, which passed both houses unanimously.
Scott, R-Blanchard, said, “My district’s really concerned. They’re concerned what we’re doing, what we haven’t done. … We haven’t done a whole heck of a lot over the last three weeks. And now one of our early bills we’re going to pass in my opinion … is a violation of the Constitution.”
She added, “I keep thinking, if we’re here, and we’re not a check on the executive or the judicial branch … and we’re letting the Constitution be violated, what are we even doing here?”
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, an attorney, told the House, “I failed to follow the constitutional argument of the good lady. … I’ve practiced for over 30 years in this district. … We need another district judge right now. There’s a serious backlog in jury trials in the 3rd District, and we had that even before the COVID pandemic.”
“Justice delayed is justice denied, often,” Skaug said, “so in the interest of justice, I encourage my colleagues to vote yes.”
You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday's print edition of the Idaho Press.