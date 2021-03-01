The House has voted 59-8 in favor of SB 1033, to increase the annual funding for the Legislature by 26%. The bill earlier passed the Senate unanimously; it now heads to the governor’s desk. SB 1033, sponsored by the speaker and pro tem and co-sponsored by the two JFAC co-chairs, would increase the transfer from the general fund for legislative operations each year by an additional $1,756,000 a year, to a new annual total of $8,511,000. It’s the first increase since fiscal year 2009.
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, the House Appropriations chair, said the bill increases the amount “supporting the operations basically of us – the Senate and the House of Representatives.”
The transfers from the state general fund, which occur in four parts each year, cover everything from legislative and staff salaries and benefits to travel, consultants and equipment. The bill authorizes a direct, ongoing appropriation that would occur each year, and it contains an emergency clause making it retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021.
The last increases in the legislative transfer were a 29% boost in fiscal year 2002; and a 21% increase in fiscal year 2009. Based on agreements between the 35-member Senate and the 70-member House, the Senate receives 37% of the transfers and the House receives 63%.
The eight “no” votes in the House came from Reps. Christensen, Giddings, Hanks, Moon, Nate, Nichols, Scott and von Ehlinger.
SB 1033 was the last bill the House took up in its afternoon session today; it’s now adjourned until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.