The House has now adjourned until 10 a.m. tomorrow, after debating seven bills and passing six, including SJR 102, the Senate-passed constitutional amendment to allow lawmakers to call themselves back into special session whenever 60% of the members of each House request it. That passed, 54-15, exceeding the two-thirds margin required, which required 47 votes. That measure will now go to voters in the 2022 November general election, who must approve it by majority vote to change the Idaho Constitution.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, the House sponsor of the measure, noted that the House passed its own version of the proposal earlier in the session, “it seems like a lifetime ago.” It was identical to SJR 102, except that the Senate version also requires that the written request from 60% of each house also specify what topics will be addressed in the special session, and the session would have no power to legislate on any other topics, other than the expenses of the special session itself.
Monks said in his opinion, lawmakers could easily get around that by just submitting another request from 60% of each house to add subjects midway through the special session. “If we’re here, and we’re talking about, say, a school policy, and something big came up, what would we have to do?” Monks asked. “We would just file a written request to discuss that subject … so we could discuss other subjects.” He said, “That’s fair.”
Currently, the Idaho Constitution permits only the governor to convene the Legislature in special session; the governor also specifies which topics can be addressed.
Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said, “We’re 100 days, 100 days into the legislative session, and we’re contemplating legislation that would bring us back. I just don’t think that’s appropriate. I did not sign up for this to be part of a full-time legislature, and I think this is putting us on the road to that, if we’re not already well down that road.”
He noted, “A number of states don’t meet nearly as often as we do that are much larger than we are. Texas meets every other year. … Utah has a 45-day limit on their legislative session. … So short of some restriction of that nature, I will not be supporting the ability of the Legislature to call itself back into session.”
SJR 102 has no limits on the length or number of self-called special sessions lawmakers could convene each year.
Monks said he appreciated Nash’s comments, because, “he actually made my point for me. If we can’t call ourselves back, are we reluctant to sine die?” The Latin phrase “sine die,” meaning “without a day,” is used to signify when the Legislature adjourns its session for the year, when it adjourns “sine die.”
“We’re debating that right now this year,” Monks said. “Will we sine die or not? If we know that certain monies are going to be coming in or possibly coming in that we may or may not have an opportunity to discuss? If we knew that we could call ourselves back in, I think we would be more likely to adjourn faster and easier, because we know it’s not off the table.”
He said, “I think we’re forcing ourselves to be here longer.”
SJR 102 then passed. I’ll write about a couple of this morning’s other debates in a subsequent post.