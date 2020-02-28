Running late into its Friday afternoon session, the House has voted 55-2 in favor of HB 466, the bill to set a minimum marriage age in Idaho at 16. Similar legislation died in the House last year, causing an outcry; Idaho currently has no minimum age for marriage. “Honestly, the marriage age should be 18, quite frankly,” said Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, who sponsored last year’s bill.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, who cosponsored HB 466 with Rep. Bryan Zollinger and who opposed Wintrow’s bill last year, said, “I do believe that this is a good bill. We have set a minimum standard, we have maintained parental rights, we have ensured that young girls will not be married off to old men.”
HB 466 also prohibits those under 18 from marrying someone three or more years older than themselves. Unlike last year’s bill, it doesn’t require a judge’s sign-off for 16- or 17-year-olds to marry, just parental permission. The bill now moves to the Senate side for consideration. The two “no” votes were from Reps. Sue Chew, D-Boise, and Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly.