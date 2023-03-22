The House voted 59-11 Wednesday to pass changes to the Judicial Council and the process for filling judicial vacancies.
The bill, SB 1148, passed the Senate 29-4 on March 15.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, sponsored the bill in the House. House Speaker Mike Moyle highlighted changes to the council as one of his top priorities for the session.
Skaug said that while judicial positions should be elected, if there is a vacancy, for instance is a judge retires before their term is up, the council provides nominees for the governor to appoint from.
"Senate Bill 1148 is a new effort to address these issues and improve the structure of how to choose our Idaho Judicial Council, which helps choose our judges," Skaug said.
Last year, the Legislature passed a version of the bill with more sweeping changes to the council and process, but the governor vetoed it.
A working group met over the interim to come up with the language in this year's bill. SB 1148 would increase the number of Judicial Council members from seven to nine, adding an additional public member and a magistrate judge.
It also removes the ability of the Idaho State Bar to appoint three lawyers to the council, but would allow the Bar to recommend a slate of three to four candidates for two positions, from which the governor would appoint those members.
The bill would additionally allow the governor to request an additional slate of up to three more candidates from the council.
It also allows the governor to appoint the magistrate and district judge positions from a slate of candidates provided by the Supreme Court.
All of the governor's nominations would need confirmation in the Senate.
It also reduces the term on the council form six to four years and allows up to five members from one political party — up from three currently allowed. Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, said the working group over the interim had recommended up to four from one political party and was disappointed in the change.
Nash also had concerns about another change from the working group's recommendation relate to comments about applicants for the council. When considering applicants, members of the state Bar may be solicited for comments on that applicant, and currently these comments are withheld. The working group recommended that these comments be summarized and provided to the applicant, however, the bill that passed allowed the full comments be provided, with the removal of identifying information.
"Idaho is a very small Bar," Nash said, arguing that even without names it could be easy to determine who submitted the comments.
He said it's crucial for those who provide the comments be able to do so freely and with candor.
"None has the right to be appointed to a judicial vacancy," Nash said. "That is a measure of public trust and we need as much information as possible to be able to vest that trust in someone."