The House has also recessed for a week, just before 9 p.m. tonight, and plans to reconvene at 3 p.m. next Wednesday. Before adjourning tonight, the House passed several more bills, including SB 1150a, a House-amended bill seeking to ban initiative signature gathering from anyone not physically present in the state at the time they sign; and HB 319a, an amended bill to move all city elections to even-numbered, instead of the current odd-numbered, years. Both those bills would need Senate approval to head to the governor. I'll have additional posts shortly on what happened on both; Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe covered the debates. The House vote on SB 1150a was 35-25; on HB 319, it was 41-21; both bills drew bipartisan opposition.
