The House has now also adjourned sine die, or for the year, though things didn't go as smoothly there as in the Senate. First, Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, rose and asked unanimous consent to address the House for three minutes. There was an objection, so he wasn't granted that consent.
Then, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, demanded a roll-call vote on House Majority Leader Mike Moyle's motion to adjourn sine die. The roll call vote was taken, and the motion passed, 37-24. "The House is adjourned sine die," House Speaker Scott Bedke announced.
Here's a full report from my Idaho Press colleague who was on the House floor:
By Ryan Suppe
The Idaho House adjourned sine die for the 2021 session Wednesday afternoon, after a three-day extra-inning session this month, which was meant to address vaccine mandates but resulted in no bills being passed. The House voted 37-24 to adjourn, hours after the Senate shot down a series of House bills related to COVID-19.
"That's how it works," said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. "They're a deliberative body, we're a deliberative body. It speaks to the need for increased communication, coordination with the other body. That's what it's going to take to solve all the problems that lie before us, whether it's property taxes or vaccine policy, etc."
Bedke noted issues related to COVID-19 won't disappear by the time the regular session starts in January. He said he expects House bills from this week to return next year, "in some form or other."
"The bills that were passed, some of which I supported, some of which I did not, will be the starting point for the next session on this issue," he said. "I also believe property taxes will be front and center, tax policy, education. There will be plenty to do."
Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, thanked House members for their hard work this week.
"You came up with some really good ideas, you did some good stuff," he said. "...we kind of got trumped by the Senate."
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox
daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.