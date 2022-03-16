This shows the House's vote on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to kill a second version of a resolution honoring the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Names in red are "no" votes, those in green are "yes" votes, and those in white missed the vote.
The Idaho House, for the second time, has killed a resolution honoring the 50th anniversary of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, voting it down on a 22-45 vote, even after a line that some representatives said they found objectionable was removed. Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, led the debate against the new version of the resolution, telling the House, “This is not a celebration of wilderness in the state of Idaho. This is a celebration of the federal government’s overreach in management. … What you’re voting for here is to celebrate federal land management of what should be Idaho state lands. I want you to understand that. This is supporting 50 years o f federal state land management.”
Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, also spoke out against the new resolution, HCR 51. “I’m surprised that this bill is here again,” he said. “The House has spoken once.”
Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, said, “This Sawtooth National Recreation Area is in District 8, that’s my district. This particular county has 97% federally management land. … This county has no tax base because of the federal government mismanagement of our lands.”
Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, said, “What we have before us is a straight resolution honoring the creation of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area and the fine folks who have worked there over the last 50 years.” The SNRA was created by a bipartisan act of Congress sponsored by Idaho’s entire congressional delegation in 1972; it’s marking the milestone anniversary this year with numerous events and celebrations. Burns said that area was under federal management long before 1972, going back to the 1890s. “I’m just trying to honor some hard workers and some beautiful land in our state,” he said.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, urged support for the resolution. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t stand up for our gorgeous and amazing Sawtooth National Recreation Area,” she told the House. ”I have never seen anything so gorgeous and amazing in my life. … This has been here for 50 years. It’s a pretty good milestone and I think it deserves our green light.”
But the House again voted the resolution down, killing it.
