When it came to HB 409, Rep. Mike Moyle's one-year property tax freeze bill, the House didn't take it up, instead holding it again, this time until Tuesday. Moyle said there are many conversations going on on that topic. Meanwhile, the Senate has passed SCR 134, Rep. Jim Rice's resolution for an interim study committee on property taxes. "This is not a substitute for the things that may get done this session, but we need to take a comprehensive look at all options," Rice told the Senate. The vote was unanimous, 34-0.
House again holds property tax freeze bill, this time 'til Tuesday; Senate OKs resolution for interim committee
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.