The House has adjourned until 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, but not without killing yet another bill — this time SB 1088a, a Senate-passed bill regarding rental fees, requiring only that they be disclosed to tenants in advance and that tenants get 30 days notice of changes to those fees. The bill had been amended; its original version also required that fees charged to tenants must be "reasonable." That portion was removed in Senate amendments earlier; the bipartisan bill was sponsored by Sen. Ali Rabe, D-Boise, and co-sponsored by Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, and Reps. Colin Nash, D-Boise, and Caroline Nilsson-Troy, R-Genesee.
There was no debate on the bill after Nash presented it to the House by reading its brief text; the House killed it on a 28-40 vote. SB 1088a had earlier passed the Senate, 26-8, on March 2.
Meanwhile, the Senate had a lengthy and emotional debate today on SB 1183, the "fetal heartbeat" anti-abortion bill, before passing it on a 28-7 party-line vote; and is now in the midst of an extended debate on HB 294 as amended in the Senate, the "Strong Families, Strong Students" grant bill. Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig covered the Senate debates and I'll post a link to her coverage when it's out.