After finishing seat selection, the House has now adjourned until 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Maps are being distributed so members can select their office spaces, but Majority Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said that selection will take place tomorrow morning. House Speaker Scott Bedke said box lunches have been ordered for House members and can be picked up in a downstairs hallway. “You can pick them up there and eat them wherever you would like at 11:45,” he told the House.
As seat selection was concluding, one representative was admonished not to move Plexiglas screens that are set up around a small number of the House desks. Bedke noted that the screens are not interchangeable, as all the desks on the floor of the House are slightly different in shape or dimension, so moving them will have to wait. Thus far, only Democratic House members have opted for the screens.
Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, asked House members to “keep your cell phones near you.”
“Be available … in case issues come up so we can get a hold of you,” he said.
Up next is the back-room jockeying over who gets which committee chairmanships and committee assignments; none of that will be formalized until tomorrow, as those assignments need to be read across the desk during an open session to make them final.