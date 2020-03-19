The House has just come back on the floor and adjourned until tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. – so no adjournment sine die tonight, at least for the House. A quorum of the House must be present to adjourn sine die; same for the Senate. And lawmakers are becoming increasingly uneasy about continuing to gather in the state Capitol, in violation of the CDC guidelines for social distance in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate’s still at ease.
House adjourns 'til 9 a.m. Friday, despite rising coronavirus concerns
