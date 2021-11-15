The House reconvened just after 5 p.m. today, and immediately moved to adjourn for the day. Before that, there were some committee meeting announcements - including that the House Business Committee will reconvene at 6 p.m. and continue its hearing into the evening.
The House Judiciary & Rules Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in room EW 42. The House State Affairs Committee “will not meet tonight,” said Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa Instead, it’ll meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Speaker Scott Bedke asked Business Committee Chairman Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, how his panel was doing. “The House Business Committee will come out of recess at 6 p.m. tonight, and keep working,” Dixon said.
With that, the House adjourned until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
The Business Committee recessed to go back to the House floor to reconvene shortly before 5 p.m. Before it recessed, numerous people spoke against Rep. Doug Okuniewicz's bill, HB 413, the second bill on its agenda, in part because it recognizes the right of employers to require vaccinations as a condition of hiring. It just wouldn't allow new vaccine requirements to be imposed on existing employees.
Lynn Laird told the committee, "For those who are desperate to keep their jobs right now, this might sound good, but to me it’s like a shiny poison apple."
Ocuniewicz told the committee that he understood people might be looking for a different bill than his, and called for his bill to be rejected. "I don't want to fight the tidal wave," he said. Dixon said the committee will vote later on all the bills, after it's had a chance to hear them all.
