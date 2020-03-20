House sine die

House Majority Leader Mike Moyle makes the motion to adjourn the House sine die, ending this year's session. It passed narrowly, and the session ended at 9:18 a.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

The House has voted, 32-28 to adjourn sine die, ending this year’s legislative session. Ten representatives were absent; 11 were absent yesterday. After the motion passed, House Speaker Scott Bedke said, “There’s a Chinese curse that I believe is appropriate for this moment, and it is: May you live in interesting times. Have a good summer.”

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

