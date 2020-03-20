The House has voted, 32-28 to adjourn sine die, ending this year’s legislative session. Ten representatives were absent; 11 were absent yesterday. After the motion passed, House Speaker Scott Bedke said, “There’s a Chinese curse that I believe is appropriate for this moment, and it is: May you live in interesting times. Have a good summer.”
House adjourns sine die, at 9:18 a.m.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.