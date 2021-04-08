The Idaho House has now adjourned until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, and Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, announced that the House won’t hold a Saturday session this week after all. Before its early adjournment, the House passed more than a dozen bills, many with little or no debate. A major exception: There was extended debate over SJM 103, a non-binding memorial stating the Legislature’s opposition to dam-breaching and backing the Port of Lewiston, which passed 58-12.
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, said he believes the idea of breaching the four lower Snake River dams is a ploy by environmentalists who will then come back and want to breach all dams in the Columbia River system, though the most recent call for exploring the idea comes from GOP Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson. “We’ve gotta fight tooth and nail to make sure that our dams stay in place,” von Ehlinger told the House.
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said the memorial as written contains “verifiable misstatements of fact,” and said, “This memorial presents a very one-sided view of the question. When this came up in committee, we certainly heard from many, as well, on the other side whose livelihoods are at stake.” She said the Legislature should “recognize that there are vital economic interests on both sides that need to be weighed. … This is an issue that requires a great deal more thought before any action such as breaching dams be taken, of course. ... I think it’s not right at this time to come out with something that takes such a one-sided view and contains material misstatements of fact.”
Rep. Mike Kinglsey, R-Lewiston, declared, “This is a damn bad idea. This will devastate the Lewis-Clark Valley. There’s so many other things we can do before we get to the point of removing the four dams.” He asked, “What business is going to move in when they don’t know what their transportation system is going to be for the area? … We have to stop this. … This is a damn bad idea for Idaho.” Kingsley was cautioned by House Speaker Scott Bedke of the House’s rules on inappropriate language.
Rep. Chris Mathias, D-Boise, said he was concerned about lawmakers suggesting that if it weren’t for one group of people, everything would be fine. “How can we do a better job of sitting down with people with whom we disagree?” he asked, adding, “love your enemies, please.”
The closest vote of the morning was on a bill that received no debate at all, SB 1181, the budget bill for the “other programs” division of the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare for next year, which covers indirect support services, licensing and certification, the Domestic Violence Council and the Developmental Disabilities Council. The budget showed a tiny 0.8% increase in state general funds to $22 million, and a 3.1% decrease in total funds. It had earlier sailed through the Senate on a 29-2 vote. It squeaked through the House today, 35-34.
House Democrats announced that they’ll caucus at 1 p.m. today; House Republicans announced they’ll caucus at noon tomorrow. The Senate, meanwhile, just announced it’s taking a recess until 3 p.m., and then will work until 6 p.m. today.