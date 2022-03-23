The House has adjourned for the day after passing nine more bills this afternoon, including two close votes: SB 1408, a supplemental appropriation bill providing $15 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to the state of Idaho to the state Workforce Development Council for child care infrastructure grants to businesses and child care providers, which passed 38-32; and the budget for the Workforce Development Council for next year, which passed by an even closer vote of 36-34.
That measure, which earlier had passed the Senate 30-5, includes $25 million in ARPA funds for workforce training grants to businesses, plus $125,000 in state general funds for a study of certified nurse’s assistant certification in Idaho. All other adjustments to the budget are standard.
Opponents including Reps. Ron Nate and Vito Barbieri argued that government shouldn’t have any role in workforce training.
Gov. Brad Little had proposed $25 million in ARPA funds for the child care infrastructure grants, due to a crisis in Idaho’s child care industry, with numerous providers shutting down during the pandemic and not reopening, posing huge issues for employees and their employers. But JFAC set the budget with the lower figure of $15 million.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, the lead House sponsor of SB 1408, told the House, “COVID really created a perfect storm for a lot of folks in Idaho. And there were businesses that shut down, schools that shut down, daycares shut down. Sometimes they shut down for days. Sometimes they shut down for weeks. And really very sadly, a lot of them shut down forever. And in particular, we lost a lot of daycares."
"It is a way for Idahoans to go back to work,” she said. “It's no different than a road or a bridge. The bridge is washed out, you can't go to work. If the daycare is not available, you can't go back to work."
Nate, R-Rexburg, speaking against the bill, said, “I belong to political party with a platform that says it's the responsibility of the families to take care of children and not government programs, and that the families are better at nurturing and taking care of kids than government."
The grants would go to private-sector child care providers, whether they’re nonprofit or for-profit.
Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, asked, “Do we want to spend $15 million on subsidizing the private sector for daycares when the unemployment rate in the state of Idaho is already so low?"
Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, said millennials want additional access to child care and lawmakers should listen to them, and that if parents want to participate in the workforce, they should be given that opportunity.
The House also passed SB 1405, a Senate-passed bill on “disfavored investments” to forbid state investments from being made on the basis of “ESG” or environmental, social and governance scores; that bill passed 57-12. The budget for the state Division of Veterans Services passed 65-3; the budget for the Office of the State Controller passed, 49-19. Also approved were SB 1418, funding health education programs; SB 1419, funding the Agricultural Research and Cooperative Extension Service for the next year; and SB 1420, the budget for the Idaho Department of Correction.
Among the bills the House still hasn't taken up are the final piece of the public school budget, for children's programs.
Before taking up those bills this afternoon, the House sent SB 1339, the Senate-passed bill on the public records custodian for Idaho legislative records, back to the Judiciary Committee, rather than debate it or vote on it, after Rep. Heather Scott forced a full reading of he 24-page bill this morning and attempted unsuccessfully to send it to the House’s amending order.
At the end of today’s session, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, presented a flag that flew over the House chamber during this year’s session to outgoing Speaker Scott Bedke, who’s usually the one who presents the flag at the end of the session. House Chief Clerk Carrie Maulin read a proclamation from Gov. Brad Little proclaiming today to be “Speaker Scott Bedke Day” in Idaho.
Bedke, the state’s longest-serving House speaker, is leaving the post to run for lieutenant governor. He told the House his departure is “bittersweet,” and thanked and credited his staff, including his Chief of Staff Mary Lou Molitor, for successful operations of the House.