The House has adjourned for the day, but when the motion to adjourn was made, Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, put her 2nd to the motion into limerick form, saying, “As I second this I must ask why, We cannot soon go Sine Die. My kids are on break, While this seat I must take. If more budgets are killed I will cry.”
The House has now adjourned until tomorrow. Majority Leader Mike Moyle said the House did good work clearing its calendar today, but will need to keep that up to avoid a Saturday session this week. He didn’t mention the fact that they killed another budget bill, the one for the Idaho Attorney General. All four members of House GOP leadership voted against the budget bill, which means JFAC must reconvene to write a new budget, which then must pass both houses before it could go to the governor’s desk.