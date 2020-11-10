Once again, Idahoans are facing hours-long waits at their local DMV office when they try to get their vehicle registered or conduct other routine business, thanks to a state software upgrade, write Idaho Press reporters Thomas Plank and Rachel Spacek. The Idaho Transportation Department launched a computer system modernization effort in 2017, and this is the latest round of problems and delays. In Canyon County, customers reported waiting for four hours; four members of the 20-person staff there have quit in frustration.
