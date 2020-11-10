Canyon County DMV01.JPG

Canyon County residents stand in line at the Canyon County DMV on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Caldwell. In Canyon County, people are waiting up to four hours to get their vehicles registered and their driver’s licenses.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

Once again, Idahoans are facing hours-long waits at their local DMV office when they try to get their vehicle registered or conduct other routine business, thanks to a state software upgrade, write Idaho Press reporters Thomas Plank and Rachel Spacek. The Idaho Transportation Department launched a computer system modernization effort in 2017, and this is the latest round of problems and delays. In Canyon County, customers reported waiting for four hours; four members of the 20-person staff there have quit in frustration.

You can read our full report here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

