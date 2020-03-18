The House is back in session, and has taken up SB 1385, the abortion "trigger law." It would criminalize abortion if Roe vs. Wade were overturned, imposing felony penalties on doctors and granting exceptions only for cases of rape or incest where the crime has been reported, or to save the life of the mother. In the Senate, HB 516 was up, on allowing non-Idaho residents between ages 18 and 20 to carry concealed weapons without a permit within Idaho cities. That one passed on a 27-5 party-line vote, with little debate. The debate is heartfelt on both sides in the House, though.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, told the House, "This bill is not going to save any babies. … Abortion is just a sanitized way to say murder." Others on both sides shared their grandmother's stories.
“This is probably the most divisive issue that splinters this body,” said Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise.