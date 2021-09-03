We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Several hot air balloons take off from Ann Morrison Park in Boise at sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, for the annual Spirit of Boise event.
Early Thursday morning marked the first official flight of the 2021 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, attracting more than 50 hot-air balloonists from across the country to the Treasure Valley for the event’s 30th anniversary, writes Idaho Press photographer Jake King. Early each morning through Sunday — weather permitting — the multi-colored balloons will fill the skies over Boise and the Treasure Valley. The balloons take flight just after sunrise; they can be seen in the sky from approximately 7:15 a.m. to as late as 9 a.m.
The “Nite Glow Spectacular” is set for this evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Ann Morrison Park, with live music, food vendors, and the giant balloons inflating and lighting up in a multicolor display, followed by two more days of early morning launches.
You can read King's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), along with a gallery of his incredible photos, or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.