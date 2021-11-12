Idaho hospitals are seeing promising trends as the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients decline, but remain under crisis standards of care, and face a huge backlog of non-emergency surgeries that have been put off, writes Idaho Press reporter Alexandra Duggan. St. Luke's Health System alone has a backlog of 5,000 surgeries that likely will take six months to address.
“There’s many orthopedic procedures that have been delayed. Knee replacement surgeries, hip replacement surgeries," Dr. Frank Johnson, chief medical officer for St. Luke's Health Systems, said during a media briefing Wednesday. "Those are procedures that didn’t have to be done in an emergent fashion, but they absolutely need to be done for the benefit of those patients who are suffering.” Some pediatric surgeries also have been put on hold, he said.
Local hospitals have had to stretch their resources thin, and asked the state to declare crisis standards back in September when their space, staff and supplies were being overworked and overused amid a surge of unvaccinated, seriously ill COVID-19 patients, and non-emergent treatments were set aside.
Vice President of Operations of St Luke’s Health System Sandee Gehrke said at the briefing that while hospitals are still experiencing high patient volumes for this time of year, they’re “slowly ramping back up” their ability to perform “medically necessary but non-emergent cases.”
Johnson said hospitals are trying to balance out their stressed out staff with their patients who have the greatest needs when it comes to surgery.