The area in which Idaho didn’t meet its metrics for moving on from Stage 4 of its reopening from the coronavirus pandemic is in health care capacity, specifically on hospitalizations and utilization of intensive care units. To move forward, the state would have needed to have fewer than eight hospital admissions per day on average over the prior 14-day period for suspected or confirmed COVID-19. As shown on the attached chart, the numbers have been well above that level over the past two weeks, on some day reaching nearly three times that figure.
In addition, the state has set a metric of having an average of no more than 25 patients per day in the ICU with confirmed COVID-19. That standard, too, wasn’t met; in fact, the figure has been hovering at roughly twice that level.
The ICU bed utilization was a new metric that was just added to Idaho’s criteria. “We think it’s a critical criteria, particularly with the flu season,” the governor said. “This is a new metric that we’re implementing. … We’re going to use it going forward, because it was a recommendation of Dr. (Christine) Hahn,” the state epidemiologist.
“We don’t want people in ICU,” the governor said. “ICU’s and fatalities are the very end result of an increase in spread that’s out there. But we are concerned, and that’s why we put it into the criteria. … We just had a discussion this morning about how we selected that 25, what the science is behind it. But this is a dynamic process.”
He noted that when the pandemic first started, there was a worldwide shortage of ventilators. That’s not as much of an issue now. “To me, hospital beds, ICU and health care workers are the most critical thing when we’re trying to manage this curve,” Little said.
“Please continue,” the governor urged Idahoans, “wear a face mask. Keep 6 feet from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces regularly. Stay home if you’re sick, and get a flu shot.”