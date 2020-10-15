As far as where Idaho stands in the metrics set out in the state’s staged reopening plan, state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said, “Suffice it to say that the hospital data is again where we’re struggling.” New hospital admissions for COVID-19 should be lower than 8 per day to move on in the stages she said. “We are well above that, and the numbers are rising.”
Also, the metrics state that the total number in the ICU for COVID-19 treatment shouldn’t be greater than 25 per day. “We are well over that,” Hahn said, “over 50.”
“Until we see these numbers improving we don’t feel that we can move out of Stage 4,” she said. “These folks are the ones that are getting the brunt of it.”
The CEO of Portneuf Medical Center in eastern Idaho said, “Some of our patients are very sick, and we care for them in the ICU.” His hospital’s ICU capacity has been running between 65 and 85 percent, he said.
The most recent figures, from Oct. 12, showed 219 Idahoans hospitalized for COVID-19 and 56 in the ICU, Hahn said.
