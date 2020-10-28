The chief medical officers for the Treasure Valley's two largest hospital systems warned the Central District Health board last night that their capacity is eroding and a "breaking point" is approaching, when hospitals would be forced to ration care, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. "To be clear, we're prepared to progressively turn our facilities into COVID facilities," said Dr. Jim Souza of St. Luke's. "We just want everybody to know the heavy price that comes with that from delaying care that people need."
Though the state's worst COVID-19 hot spots right now aren't in the Treasure Valley, their patients are being transferred here, the doctors said. "We're seeing more intensive care unit admissions," said Dr. Jim Souza of St. Luke's. "They're not all coming from Ada County Some are coming from Canyon County, some are coming from the south-central part of Idaho." He said across the St. Luke's system, ICU capacity is running at 125% of normal volumes. Meanwhile, more than 100 St. Luke's employees are out sick with confirmed COVID-19, including nearly 70 clinical staff, and St. Luke's has hired 500 nurses since March and still has 150 open positions.
Dr. Steven Nemerson of Saint Alphonsus said internal projections show it will take two weeks before the Saint Al's system hits a "breaking point."
"If the COVID volume continues to increase, it will be necessary to decrease medically necessary things," Nemerson said.
The CDH board discussed a possible mask mandate for Elmore County, where per-capita infections are now higher than Ada County's, but took no action, opting first to check in with county officials.
Souza said, "We're seeing way, way too much needless suffering and death and a lot of this is preventable."
"We do not need to shut down large segments of our economy, and no one in health care who actually cares about health wants that," he told the CDH board. "The prescription for us to achieve both a healthy economy and preserve our capacity for care is super simple: When you're with other people, besides your own family, put a covering on your face and watch your space. That's it. That's what we have to do."
