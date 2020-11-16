An Idaho Falls lawmaker plans to run for speaker of the Idaho House, writes Post Register reporter Nathan Brown. "I've had a good relationship with (House Speaker Scott) Bedke, but I do think it's important for people to have a choice," Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said Monday. "I have a lot of respect for the way he's run things, but having choices is not a bad thing."
Horman, who was first elected to the Legislature in 2012, represents District 30, which includes much of Ammon and rural western Bonneville County. She is a vice chairwoman of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which sets the state budget.
Bedke, R-Oakley, has represented District 27, which in its current configuration covers Minidoka and Cassia counties, since 2001. He has been Speaker of the House since he beat then-Rep. Lawerence Denney in 2012 and is running for a fifth term this year. House Republicans will vote on a speaker and other leadership positions in a closed-door caucus ahead of the Legislature's organizational session on Dec. 3.
Horman, if she won, would be the first House speaker from eastern Idaho since now-U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, who served as speaker from 1994 to 1998 when he was a state House member from Blackfoot. She would also be the first woman speaker of the Idaho House.
