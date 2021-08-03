Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, told the House Ethics Committee today that she’d be recommending dismissing one of the two complaints against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, the one that came from House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, because “we are not the appropriate body to evaluate criminality, and I do believe that all the allegations stated in that complaint are fully covered in the group complaint.” The group complaint came from a bipartisan group of 24 House members including Chaney; a 25th House member, Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, also joined that complaint but wasn’t able to get his signature on the document before it was filed. Horman moved to dismiss the Chaney complaint, and her motion passed, but she also strongly condemned Giddings’ actions and joined the unanimous vote to censure her and recommend her removal from one of her House committees in response to the other complaint.
Horman noted that the two dozen lawmakers who signed onto the complaint “signed it because they believed the actions constituted conduct unbecoming which is detrimental to the integrity of the House. Their first point was that Rep. Giddings ‘disseminated the identity and photo of a young lady who reported a sexual assault.’ The 2nd point was that Rep. Giddings misrepresented her actions to the Ethics Committee while under oath during former Rep. von Ehlinger’s ethics hearing.”
With regard to “posting the name and photo of an alleged sexual assault victim,” Horman said, “I believe Rep. Giddings does have a free speech right to do that, as she asserted in her very thorogh response to the committee. I agree she has the right to publish the name and photo of an assault victim. That matter is not in question for me. What is in question for me is her judgment and intent in doing so. … As was stated yes, just because we can do something doesn’t mean that we should.” And, she said, echoing testimony to the committee a day earlier from Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, “The whole truth should be told , even if there can be consequences.”
Horman said Giddings admitted as much in the written response she submitted to the ethics panel in her defense.
The Idaho Constitution, Horman said, says “every person may freely speak, write and publish on all subjects, being responsible for the abuse of that liberty. In my humble opinion that right ... includes typing on your Android phone.” That was a reference to one of Giddings’ cagey responses a day earlier to a question from the committee about whether she wrote the post about the young woman on her Facebook page; Giddings responded that she typed it into her Android phone.
“I’ve been unable to identify a single other legislator who made the decision that she did to publish the alleged victim’s identity,” Horman said. “That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, it just means I’ve been unable to find anyone else who made that decision and that choice. So far from Rep. Giddings’ claims to take a backseat to no one in protecting victims’ rights, it appears instead that she was indeed not in the back seat but in fact in the driver’s seat, and the only legislator to expose, not protect, the identity of the alleged victim.”
Horman also noted the portion of the complaint that referenced “the appearance of dishonesty under oath.”
“Witnesses testified yesterday that she did not tell the whole truth under oath, that she less than forthcoming, was elusive and evasive in her responses in that first hearing,” Horman said. “What does concern me is that I saw that pattern repeated yesterday, with the addition yesterday of false statements. Such as, ‘the entire Democratic caucus’ signed the complaint. That is demonstrably false, although she did was not under oath when she said it.”
“She also stated yesterday that she had skimmed a ‘Redoubt News’ article before she posted it but that she had not read it through,” Horman said. “So I’m struggling to reconcile that statement with her testimony previously to this committee under oath that the article fulfilled her desire to ‘accurately represent both sides of the story.’ I’m frankly uncertain how she could know that, if she had not thoroughly read the article.”
“There’s an irony of not wanting to ‘waste taxpayers’ money,’” Horman said, again quoting Giddings’ comments to the committee a day earlier, “but requesting that the committee’s counsel prepare subpoenas that were never served. … We could’ve saved a whole lot of taxpayer money by not having expensive attorneys prepare those subpoenas for most of the day Friday.”
Horman added, “It’s troubling to me that she is fundraising as a result of this hearing, to pay for legal counsel that she doesn’t appear to have. And she explicitly stated yesterday that she, quote, was representing herself to the best of her ability. I am concerned about claims that she made yesterday about no protection from public opinion, trial by public opinion, when so many statements were made on social media, on radio, in other media interviews, where she herself was trying this in the court of public opinion, but then declined to fully participate in the preliminary investigation and in fact chose not to be present for part of the morning portion of the hearing. Those are all her rights to do. Yet it makes her expressed desire that this not be tried in the court of public opinion seem disingenuous.”
Horman also took exception to Giddings’ comments about the Ethics Committee making accusations against her. “The Ethics Committee has made exactly zero allegations, spurious or otherwise,” Horman said. “Those were made by 24 members of the House of Representatives. … Again, demonstrably false statement.”
“I was concerned about the lack of civility and respect yesterday, a basic sense of decency toward other House members,” Horman said, “toward our process, from the infamous now-deleted Facebook post to asking one of the committee’s lawyers where he went to law school; Duke, by the way. He was asking a very straightforward question, if she stood by the accuracy of her prior statements.”
Horman also cited “the lack of regard for her colleagues who took the time to come here yesterday to explain why they signed the ethics complaint, and then claiming it to be a political stunt because she’s a candidate for statewide office, when she definitely was not a candidate for statewide office at the time of the filing of the complaints.”
“This pattern of lack of respect for the dignity of other human beings are standards many of us would say are below any citizen, including a member of the House of Representatives,” Horman said. She said she believed “conduct unbecoming” had been “proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” but that the complaint also covered behavior “detrimental to the integrity of the House. And in my opinion, her behaviors yesterday were detrimental.”