The House has convened this morning for the second day of its organizational session, and the new committee chairs and vice chairs were read across the desk – and there are some significant changes. Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, who was the House co-chair of JFAC, is no longer; she unsuccessfully challenged House Speaker Scott Bedke this week, but Bedke won another term. Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, had been the House Agricultural Affairs Committee chair; she challenged Majority Leader Mike Moyle, also unsuccessfully, and now has lost her chairmanship. Instead, Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, was named the Ag chair. Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, was named the House JFAC vice-chair.

Other notable changes on the chairmanship list: Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, is the new House Rev & Tax chairman; former chairman Gary Collins, R-Nampa, retired. Harris formerly chaired the House State Affairs Committee; that chairmanship now goes to Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa. Notably, his father, Ron Crane, chaired the same panel when he served in the House in the 1990s. Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, is the new House Ways & Means chairman; former chair Robert Anderst, R-Nampa, retired from the House.

Just like yesterday, the House is meeting in person, with few wearing masks or observing social distancing despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's session opened with a prayer from House Chaplain Tom Dougherty, who said in part, "Father, thank you for another opportunity to gather in this place to make a difference in the lives of the people of Idaho.”

The full committee assignments have not yet been announced; that'll happen after the House recovenes around 11 a.m. Here is the full list of House committee chairs and vice-chairs for the next two years:

Appropriations/JFAC: Youngblood, chair; Troy, vice-chair

Education: Clow, chair; Kerby, vice-chair

Health & Welfare: Wood, chair; Vander Woude, vice-chair

Revenue & Taxation: Harris, chair; Addis, vice-chair

State Affairs: Crane, chair; Armstrong, vice-chair

Ways & Means: Amador (that panel has no vice-chair)

Business: Dixon, chair; Furniss, vice-chair

Commerce & Human Resources: Holtzclaw, chair; Syme, vice-chair

Judiciary: Chaney, chair; Hartgen, vice-chair

Resources: Gibbs, chair; Lickley, vice-chair

Agricultural Affairs: Kauffman, chair; Andrus, vice-chair

Environment, Energy & Technology: Ehardt, chair; Wisniewski, vice-chair

Local Government: Mendive, chair; Kingsley, vice-chair

Transportation & Defense: Palmer, chair; DeMordaunt, vice-chair

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

