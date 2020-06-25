Homophobic messages were spray-painted on a College of Idaho sidewalk Tuesday, a day after the first student-led Pride march on campus, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. The message “Not in my town” was spray-painted on the sidewalk near Sterry Hall, and Pride flags that had been placed on campus buildings for Monday’s celebration were spray-painted and left on the ground.
College of Idaho spokesman Joe Hughes said college officials are working with the Caldwell Police Department to investigate the incident. Employees removed the display and pressure-washed the sidewalk, he said.
“An act of hatred against one of us is an act against all of us,” College of Idaho Co-Presidents Doug Brigham and Jim Everett said in a statement. “It was vandalism and it included the words ‘Not in My Town.’ This is our town and our campus and there is no place for hate here.”
