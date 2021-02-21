The median price of a home in Ada County stood at $454,000 in January. In January, 2020 – a year ago – the median price stood at $363,000, writes BoiseDev.com reporter Don Day. That’s an increase of 25% in just a single year. Put another way, it means the median price of a home rose at a clip of $7,583 per month in the last twelve months.
The numbers come from data compiled by the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service, which tracks home sales in the area.
The median price of a home in Canyon County also saw significant increases. The median stood at $338,490 last month – up from $256,000 in January of 2020. Prices grew at a faster percentage in Canyon than Ada, up 32.2%.
