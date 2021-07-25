We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Sandra Hagen, 81, looks out over the backyard and garden of her West Boise home while speaking about her life and the home she has lived in since the mid-1990s, pictured here on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
When Sandra Hagen and her late husband bought their modest West Boise home in 1995 for $88,500, she never dreamed that 26 years later, she’d be a widow struggling to pay the property taxes on the same house, now valued at more than three times as much.
“It’s been appalling,” said Hagen, 81, a Boise native and retired nurse. “People in my age bracket that have got their homes paid for will be taxed out of their homes shortly at the rates they have to raise the assessments. And I don’t even qualify for the Circuit Breaker.”
That property tax break for low-income seniors is available only to those whose annual income doesn’t exceed $31,900. Hagen’s fixed income, from Social Security and a small retirement, is just over $33,000. Her homeowner’s exemption is the only break she gets on her property taxes; it’s not enough. She had to take out a reverse mortgage, just to keep up with the bills. “When I run out of house, I’m all done,” she said.
If her homeowner’s exemption had kept up with her skyrocketing home value, she wouldn’t be in this fix, Hagen said. Idaho indexed the exemption to home values until 2016, when the Legislature removed the indexing and capped the exemption, at the urging of the Idaho Association of Realtors, just before Idaho home values soared.
“It was paid off, except the reverse mortgage,” Hagen said. “My car I paid off, it’s eight years old. But these things are all, I’ve worked very hard to get them that way. And then to have everything go wheee-oooh, it’s like there was a big wind came along and blew all my assets away and said, ‘Too bad, so sad.’”
A bipartisan House-Senate committee studying property tax changes this summer won’t be looking at the homeowner’s exemption, said its co-chair, Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell. Instead, he’s planning a trip to Carson City, Nevada, on Monday to study that state’s much different method for determining value for property tax purposes, for all types of property.
Indexing the homeowner’s exemption to home values, Rice maintains, “doesn’t work.”