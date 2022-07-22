The home of Jordan Hall, in Boise’s Quail Ridge subdivision, is bathed in colorful lights as the sun sets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hall has met with resistance from the neighborhood homeowners association that want the lighting removed.
A Boise homeowner has taken down his gay pride light display after his homeowner’s association declared the lights a violation of the HOA rules, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. Jordan Hall, a resident of the Quail Ridge neighborhood in north Boise, told the Idaho Press his rainbow light display had been taken down as of Thursday.
Two weeks earlier, the Quail Ridge Home Owner’s Association sent Hall a letter saying his lights were a distraction to drivers, a “noxious or undesirable act,” and a violation of the covenants, conditions and restrictions — known as CC&Rs — because there are only certain colors a house can be in the subdivision.
Hall said if after an August hearing to discuss whether a violation occurred, the HOA fines him or insinuates he has broken any covenants, he will take legal action. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.