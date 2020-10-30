Ada County’s local elections have drawn big money, with homebuilders and an associated political action committee making big contributions in the hopes of flipping several seats, writes BoiseDev.com reporter Margaret Carmel. Carmel traces down the donations on both sides of several races, including some that had to be returned for violating state contribution limits; and an independent ad campaign funded by developers.
Taking center stage is Republican Ryan Davidson’s bid to unseat Democratic incumbent Diana Lachiondo for a seat on the Ada County Commission, Carmel writes While Davidson himself only raised roughly $16,000 and received no direct donations from builders, he’s getting a boost from the Conservative Citizens for Thoughtful Growth PAC. The group, which raised $83,000 as of Oct. 27 is mostly powered by $60,000 from the Building Contractors Association PAC. On Oct. 27, the PAC took down negative ads against Lachiondo due to safety concerns for her and her family.
You can read Carmel's full report here at BoiseDev.com.