Home for sale sign

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Home sales have slowed in Ada County two months in a row in comparison to the same period in 2019, according to data collected by Boise Regional Realtors, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Closed sales were down by 29.7% in May, a metric that more accurately reflects buyer activity during March and April when the first restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic went into effect.

However, pending sales — sales that should close within the next 60 days — were up by 4.7% in May as compared to May 2019, and were up by 25.4% in comparison to April 2020.

The median home price of all homes sold in Ada County did drop in May, down from a record high of $374,900 in April to $360,450.

You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up the Saturday print edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments