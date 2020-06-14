Home sales have slowed in Ada County two months in a row in comparison to the same period in 2019, according to data collected by Boise Regional Realtors, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank. Closed sales were down by 29.7% in May, a metric that more accurately reflects buyer activity during March and April when the first restrictions related to the novel coronavirus pandemic went into effect.
However, pending sales — sales that should close within the next 60 days — were up by 4.7% in May as compared to May 2019, and were up by 25.4% in comparison to April 2020.
The median home price of all homes sold in Ada County did drop in May, down from a record high of $374,900 in April to $360,450.
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up the Saturday print edition of the Idaho Press.