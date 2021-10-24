Juneteenth was always a big deal in Treasure Valley NAACP President Charles Taylor's home state of Texas, where recognition of the holiday began on June 19, 1865, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
Idaho became the fifth state to recognize Juneteenth as either a state holiday or a day of observance in 2001. Last year, Juneteenth became a federal holiday, but now Idaho County commissioners are debating whether to recognize it.
"To me, it's just a step backwards," Taylor said. "Whenever they talk about making a holiday that recognizes an African-American, the answer is we don't want to add another holiday."
For example, Idaho recognizes Martin Luther King Jr. — Idaho Human Rights Day every year. "Well, Martin Luther King was only born on one day," Taylor said. "Every day is human rights day."
In April 1990, then-Gov. Cecil D. Andrus signed ”compromise” legislation to make Idaho one of the last states in the nation to recognize Martin Luther King Jr. with a state holiday. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
