The home of Jordan Hall, in Boise’s Quail Ridge subdivision, is bathed in colorful lights as the sun sets, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hall has been met with resistance from the neighborhood homeowners association, which wants the lighting removed.
Jordan Hall’s house first appears briefly between the trees on the drive up the Quail Ridge subdivision in Boise, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis. At night, Hall’s rainbow gay pride lights appear faint from the road because of the shining white porch lights. He put up his display toward the end of Pride Month in June – inspired by the White House’s pride display, which he saw when he used to live in D.C.
But on July 8, his homeowners association sent a letter giving him 48 hours to take the lights down.
“I’ve always felt safe in my home, until last Friday,” Hall said on Tuesday. “They have targeted me in my home and that is the hard part … You’ve now made it personal.”
The association contends the display is a “noxious or undesirable act,” and is unsafe for drivers coming up the hill, according to the letter. It also said the lights violate the covenants, conditions and restrictions — known as CC&Rs —because there are only certain colors a house can be in the subdivision.
Hall said they are treating his lights as if he painted his home a different color, but the lights are temporary and only visible at night. There’s no rule he’s breaking, he said. And the HOA has not responded similarly to other houses with lights, Hall said. Hall put up Christmas lights, and one house in the subdivision routinely makes headlines for the thousands of LED lights set up for Christmas. And another house, with red lights, has never heard from the HOA about the display violating any rules.
“His lights are gorgeous,” said Dusty Trail, a neighbor.