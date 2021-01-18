The House State Affairs Committee has voted 13-1 in favor of HJR 1, the proposed constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session. Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, cast the only "no" vote, but several members said as they voted that they'd reserve the right to object to certain aspects of the proposal as it proceeds through the process.
Three people testified on HJR 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself back into special session whenever 60% of the members request it. Two spoke in favor, with Rosa Martinez saying, “What happened over the summer should never have happened and it was really rough on everyone. … It was very frustrating for everyone.” She said she was particularly concerned that when lawmakers tried to convene themselves in June, it wasn’t deemed legal.
Matthew K. Jensen of Boise, District 17 Republican vice chairman, said he was “about 80% there” on the constitutional amendment, but felt it needed changes to ensure it doesn’t open the door to a full-time, year-round Legislature in Idaho.
“Please make a change to prevent the year-round legislature,” Jensen told the committee. If the measure passes as-is, he said, “There will be a session that will go off the rails, and perhaps in my lifetime.”
“A legislature does have the power to do all kinds of crazy things, I’m not saying that they would, but that possibility is there,” he said, and he said that’s not OK with Idahoans.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, said, “That could happen at any time, the way we’re currently set up, where we could continue to stay here for many months if we chose to.”
Jensen responded, “It’s kind of not a good thing to have a year-round legislature … both for Idaho’s current culture and the culture that people expect.”
Gannon said the measure should include some provision outlining the subjects to be addressed in a special session, rather than just opening up the possibility of an open-ended session on all topics.