COVID-19 is making history, being dubbed the most devastating disease to hit the United States since the Spanish Flu 100 years ago — and not just in terms of lives taken, writes Idaho Press reporter Alx Stevens. Supplies, economic welfare, and freedoms are being sacrificed nationwide. What’s Idaho’s place in that history?
Residents are sewing face coverings, so that stronger masks are donated to essential workers.
Hundreds of thousands remain in their homes to keep their loved ones and strangers alike safe, despite financial and emotional hardship.
As the national economy buckles, Idahoans are pooling funds to help their neighbors with food, child care, rent payments, whatever is needed.
This is daily life. This will be our history — the struggle and hardship along with the acts of generosity and perseverance.
To preserve these stories, the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Press have joined together to invite Idahoans to document their experiences during the pandemic. We invite you be part of the project and submit your story through the historical society's online form. History can be preserved even as it unfolds.
“Capturing and sharing personal, powerful stories will enable the people of today to discover their own place in the history of their families, communities, Idaho and our nation," said Janet Gallimore, executive director of Idaho State Historical Society. "Writing one’s stories helps to clarify impacts and feelings, and may even shape new personal values that form one’s future. … Collectively, these stories may help Idahoans build new understanding, find ways to triumph over struggles, and come together, inspired, to build a better Idaho.”
As of Friday, more than 80 Idahoans young and old have submitted their stories.
