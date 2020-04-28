Vandals have desecrated a historic landmark within City of Rocks National Reserve bearing signatures written in axle grease by early pioneers traveling the California Trail, writes Idaho State Journal reporter John O'Connell. The landmark, called Camp Rock, was tagged with graffiti some time between Friday night and 1 p.m. Sunday, said Wallace Keck, the park’s superintendent.
Since posting about the vandalism on social media, Keck said he’s been flooded with tips and is compiling evidence to turn over to federal investigators.
“Even though they’re from random people, we’re starting to put the puzzle together,” Keck said. “Some pieces are fitting perfectly with what we know and are adding to our understanding.”
Keck said tips have helped him refine the timeline of when the vandalism occurred. He’s also received tips about a suspicious vehicle that was in the vicinity during the time window in which the vandalism apparently occurred, as well as tips about where similar graffiti has appeared in the community.
Keck said federal law enforcement will investigate the matter because it occurred on federal property. He said the vandalism constitutes a violation of the Archeological Resources Protection Act, and penalties will be stiff if the perpetrators are identified and convicted.
“In five minutes they’ve ruined what has been recognized as nationally significant for over 175 years,” Keck said.
