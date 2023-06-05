Over 800 students from 35 different high schools showed up to the College of Idaho campus for the 2022 Hispanic Youth Leadership Summit, an annual event hosted by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs to help prepare Latinx students for life after high school.
Hispanic parents are grateful for the educational opportunities available to their children but face many of the same challenges as other parents in Idaho schools, as well as cultural insensitivity and stereotyping from administrators, according to a study released Thursday, Logan Finney of Idaho Reports writes.
The “Here to Stay” report, released by charter school support nonprofit Bluum, details findings from five focus groups conducted with Hispanic parents of school-aged children in Idaho. Sessions were held in English in Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Payette and Nampa, with an additional Spanish session held in Nampa.
“We know Hispanic families are choosing public charter schools: in Caldwell, for example, 72% of students who attend Elevate Academy Charter School identify themselves as Hispanic; while 62% of students attending Heritage Community Charter School are Hispanic,” says the introduction by Bluum CEO Terry Ryan and operations manager Ashley Cotton. “We want to better understand — and to help our state’s educators better understand, be they traditional district, public charter, or private school — what Idaho’s growing Hispanic population want from their schools, and from education more generally.”
Many of the findings in the report addressed school and teacher capacity, or struggles to understand new techniques used to teach math — issues that all Idaho parents are facing, not just Hispanic ones.
Read Finney's full story online here or find it in the Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.