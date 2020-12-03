After Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin gaveled the Senate to order, with all 35 members present, the secretary of the Senate read the certificates of election and all were sworn in. McGeachin then called on former Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, to give the opening prayer. He did so; his message was both quiet and heartfelt. New Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, then asked that the Senate go at ease at 9:13 a.m.
“I asked the pro-tem to come and offer the prayer,” Winder said. “I thought it’d be a fitting way to kind of end his official duties, recognize what he’s done for us, for the Senate, for the state.” Then, he invited other senators to speak if they wished; numerous senators are now paying tribute to Hill and offer him their best wishes in his retirement.